Bloody Sunday in Montego Bay, Multiple People Shot

News reaching Mckoy’s News is that 7 people were allegedly shot in 2 separate incidents, today, Sunday, March 22, 2020

In the first, it is stated that 4 people were shot in what is said to be a drive-by shooting on Jimmy Cliff Blvd, in the late evening. One person is stated to have been shot 12 times. It is currently unclear if that person is dead.

No identities have been confirmed.

In the other incident in Flankers, Montego Bay,  it is alleged that 3 persons were shot- one of which is the daughter of a popular Montego Bay artiste.

We are currently developing this story.

