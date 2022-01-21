Blood Bath in Trelawny – Three Killed, three others shot and injured

The Trelawny police are presently at a scene in Bounty Hall, where three persons were shot and killed, and three others were shot and injured on Friday, January 21.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Daniel Williams, otherwise called ‘Alkaline, 26-year-old Tachae Black, otherwise called ‘Tash’, and 25-year-old Shanielia Clarke, otherwise called ‘Sukie’ all of Trelawny addresses.

Reports by the police are that about 1:10 am, Williams and the five other occupants drove to a section of the Bounty Hall community to assist a female friend, in transporting her sick child to a hospital.

They were in the process of driving from premises when three men armed with high-powered weapons, emerged from behind the house and opened fire on the occupants of the voxy bus.

All six occupants of the vehicle received multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital where Williams, Clarke and Black were pronounced dead.

Three other persons who also received gunshot wounds were rushed to hospital, where they were treated and admitted in serious condition.