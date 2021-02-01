‘Bling’ Murdered in Kingston

Spot Valley Gunshot Victim Dies at Hospital
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives attached to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch have launched an investigation surrounding the death of a teenager , who was shot and killed by gunmen along West Street, Kingston, on Sunday, January 31.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Shavar Bent, otherwise called ‘ Bling’ of Bayshore Park, in Harbour View.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 am, Bent was standing along a section of the roadway, when he was approached by a group of men traveling in a motorcar.

Three men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire hitting the teenage boy all over his body, before making their escape in the area on foot.

Bent was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....