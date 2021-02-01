‘Bling’ Murdered in Kingston

Detectives attached to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch have launched an investigation surrounding the death of a teenager , who was shot and killed by gunmen along West Street, Kingston, on Sunday, January 31.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Shavar Bent, otherwise called ‘ Bling’ of Bayshore Park, in Harbour View.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 am, Bent was standing along a section of the roadway, when he was approached by a group of men traveling in a motorcar.

Three men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire hitting the teenage boy all over his body, before making their escape in the area on foot.

Bent was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.