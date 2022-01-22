Bling Dog Murdered at Fishing Beach

A Trelawny man was shot and killed by gunmen along the fishing beach in Lilliput, St James, on Thursday, January 20.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Kamare Whyte, otherwise called ‘Bling Dog’ of Warsop district, also in Trelawny.

Reports by the Barrett Town police are that about 12:50pm, Whyte was sitting on a bench along the fishing beach, when he was attacked by armed men who shot him multiple times.

Whyte was rushed to the Falmouth hospital, where he was pronounced dead whilst being treated.

