Bling Dawg to Host Album release Party in Florida

Dancehall artiste Bling Dawg and his team have collaborated with Walshy Fire to bring his ELEV8 Album Release Party to Florida.

The proceedings are set to unveil tomorrow (February 1) at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami. The event is open to the public free of cost.

ELEV8 is expected to be released on February 4, according to the Jamaican entertainer.

Earlier this month, he revealed the complete tracklist, including collaborations with Christopher Martin, Romain Virgo, Morgan Heritage, Popcaan, Bounty Killer, Busy Signal, and Tanya Stephens.

Bling Dawg is best known for the hits Tweeta, Mi Nuh Care and Phone Call featuring Vybz Kartel.