Blind family thankful for the help

Last year July McKoy’s News highlighted the plight of four members of one family in Westmoreland who are blind in both their eyes.

They are members of the Baker family, from Crowder in Grange Hill.

Dave Brown a Jamaican Canadian who is from the Grange Hill, who lives in Canada visited the family and presented them with some well-needed foodstuffs and cash. The four blind members are Vanessa who was the first to lose her sight at age 15, some 11 years ago; Shanell who lost hers about five years ago; and Veneisha and her mother Virus Lynch who both loose theirs about three years ago. The sisters said that it is Glaucoma that caused them to lose their sights, as it runs in the family.

Fast forward to 2020 when they have received help from people overseas, who bought them tiles, face basin and a few cans of paints. “We are getting a little help to do some work on our house and we all appreciate it, and still will welcome any more assistance from the wider community”, said Vanessa Baker. “We have to be depending on our father Derrick to assist us with any little errands around the house, he is also our chef that looks about all our meals. ‘We also go to the Crowder Lighthouse church the same place in the community to worship on Sundays, we are assisted by our children who lead us, and our father.”

Asked if they got any assistance from any politicians, they were quick to say no. “No politicians don’t assist us as we would like, they saw our plight and ignored us, but we give thanks to the many goodhearted people who are assisting us.”

They also have a few brothers living in the community and have always said they would love some assistance to help them to purchase two bikes to be used as taxis.

They are still appealing for help.

Dave Brown in White shirt is seen assisting the Bakers last year in July.