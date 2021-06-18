Blessing Okagbare runs 10.63 wind-assisted 100m in Lagos

LABOUR

Blessing Okagbare added another impressive result to what has become a superb sprint season, clocking 10.63 seconds for 100m at the Nigerian Championships in Lagos on Thursday, June 17.

The wind reading was 2.7m/s, so above the limit allowed for record purposes, but the result places Okagbare joint second on the world all-time list for performances achieved under all conditions.

Only world record-holder Florence Griffith Joyner has ever gone quicker, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also ran 10.63 seconds in Kingston just earlier this month.

These performances in Olympic year add to the 10.72 seconds run by Sha’Carri Richardson in April and the 10.78 seconds by Elaine Thompson-Herah in May, plus the wind-assisted 10.74 seconds (2.2m/s) by Cambrea Sturgis as part of her sprint doubles at the NCAA Championships last weekend.

In Lagos, Okagbare fell to the track in delight when she saw her time. The Olympic and world medallist had earlier clocked 10.99 in the semifinals and ran 10.90 at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha at the end of last month.

Rosemary Chukwuma was second in 11.07 seconds and Grace Nwokocha third in 11.11 seconds in that Nigerian Championships race.