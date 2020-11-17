Blame It On Rachel

Every time we think Jamaica we need to think boiling pot. We need to remember its more than beaches, Reggae and weed. We have an eclectic track record in entertainment. We brought you Shabba as well as we brought you Sheryl Lee Ralph. We brought you Dianna King but we also brought you Spragga Benz, Usain Bolt, Tyson Beckford. Well we still are producing pop princesses, just look at Shensea, Denyque and others. Now we present to you one that seems to be going all the way.

She ticks all the boxes. Plus she is possibly the next artist coming out the Push A Yute Inc outfit. Her name is Rachel and as we repeat she is more than a face she is the package. She is a singjay who acts, dances and models. She is a born Jamaican who can relate to being actively involved in several elements of our culture. Her father is the famous drummer Cornell Marshall who played for the “Wailers”, “Third World” and Zappow.

She has a new single out titled “Blame”. Production was done by Soo Slick Productions. Its a melodic single which shows just how good Rachel is and can be. She says this song was just like an excercise and there is so much more in her by the time she gets warmed up. Its a typical Dancehall wifey song with a twist.

She is in the midst of contract arrangements and is looking forward to an incredible 2021. Labels are looking to a joint deal which be part of her album set up and launch. According to Rachel she’s in the best space of her musical and proffesional career and intends to stay on the upward path. She’s had releases in the past that has done fairly well like “Ruff It Up” and “Magical”. Due her acting skills and appearances on Love & Hip Hop Rachel has maintained a staple in the eyes of the pop world.

Lets support Rachel and her new ventures. We are also aware that if these deals and ventures (we hope its more than rumors) with Push A Yute Inc goes through they too have a track record of breaking young talents into superstars. So lets keep both eyes open on this space and this incredible talent.