‘Blacks’ Murdered in Green Tank, Rose Height

The Mount Salem police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men in Rose Height, St James, on Wednesday, February 3.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Damion Lindsay, otherwise called ‘Blacks’ of a Green Tank address also in Rose Height, St James.

Reports from the police are that about 7;00 am, residents stumbled upon Lindsay’s body, which was seen lying along a section of a roadway.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood along a dirt track in the community.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.