The St. Elizabeth has charged Dwayne Atkinson otherwise called ‘Blacks a
29-year-old construction worker of New Town, Black River and Brampton, St. Elizabeth for
Larceny and House Breaking.
Reports are that on October 15 about 2:00a.m., surveillance cameras picked four men seen in the
vicinity of a popular supermarket in Black River. The police patrol team was alerted and traversed
to the location. Upon the arrival of the lawmen the men fled the scene. The police gave chase and
the one man was held.
The items recovered were identified by the owner. The lawmen later inspected the establishment
and realized that entry was gained through a window.
‘Blacks’ was subsequently taken into custody where he was charged and his court date is being
finalized.
The other culprits are still being pursued by the Black River police.
Blacks Charged with Larceny and house Breaking
