Black River Fire Station Rehabilitation Over 90 Per Cent Complete

Renovation of the Black River Fire Station in St. Elizabeth, being done at a cost of $60 million, is more than 90 per cent complete.
This was disclosed by new Acting Superintendent of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) St. Elizabeth Division, Emrick Needham.
Addressing the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Black River on January 12, Superintendent Needham indicated that the project entailed “complete rehabilitation of the structure, to include some expansion”.
He informed that the scope of works also included paving of the compound, erecting perimeter fencing and drainage improvements.
Superintendent Needham said the remaining work involves putting the finishing touches to the building’s interior, installing lights and electrical fixtures, and rectifying waterlogging of the compound.
Work on the station, which has been undergoing rehabilitation for the past two years, is slated for full completion in the next few months.
The project, being executed across two phases, is expected to improve the work environment for the staff and modernise the facility into a well-equipped and responsive firefighting operation.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Needham advised that the Division has six units, three of which are new, adding that they are ready to serve the parish’s three fire stations located in Black River, Junction, and Santa Cruz.
Consequent on these developments, Superintendent Needham expressed the hope that “2023 will be a good year for the Fire Brigade”.