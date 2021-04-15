Black Panther fans launch petition to recast T’Challa

Black Panther fans want T’Challa back in the next film.

After actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero and leader of Wakanda, died last year, Marvel Studios and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler said King T’Challa wouldn’t be replaced.

But now a petition has been created and amassed a slew of signatures requesting the return of the character.

“In August of 2020, the world mourned the death of Chadwick Boseman. To many, he was known for his on-screen role of Black Panther in the Marvel Universe. While his character of T’Challa was adored by fans, there have been rumors that Marvel will kill off his character in the new movie and for good,” reads the petition created by E-Man’s Movie Reviews.

The petition has amassed over 5,000 signatures.

“This is a call for the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Co-President Louis D’Esposito, and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler to reconsider their decision, and recast the role of “T’Challa” in the Black Panther franchise,” the petition reads.

If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences -especially Black boys and men- who saw themselves in him.

That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well.

By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story.”

The fans clearly know what they want but back in December, Feige announced the character would not be recast.

Instead the film will, “will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” Disney confirmed in a tweet.

Black Panther II is slated to be released on July 8, 2022.