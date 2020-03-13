“Black Boy” Caught Breaking Shop in Westmoreland

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): “Black Boy” Caught Breaking Shop The Westmoreland police have charged a 29-year-old man who was caught breaking and entering into a shop in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Saturday, Febraury 4.

He has been identified as Andre Jones, otherwise called “Black Boy”, of Leamington district, also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that the female shop operator locked up her shop in the township about 7:30 p.m, and upon her return, she discovered that robbers had removed board from the side of the establishment and gained entry, where they stole electronic equipment, liquor, and cash.

A report was made to the police and on Saturday, March 7, an operation was carried out at Jones’s home, where some of the stolen items were found.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

