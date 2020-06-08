‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE

‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifty-year-old Silbert Willis, otherwise called ‘Black Apple’, a construction
worker of Rainford Road, Kingston 11 has been charged by the St. Andrew South Police with
Murder.

The charges were laid against Willis in relation to an incident in his community on Wednesday,
April 15 in which he allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old man, killing him.

He was arrested and subsequently charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of
Public Prosecutions.

His court date is being arranged.

 

From: Carol Francis <[email protected]>

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....