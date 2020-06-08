‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE

Fifty-year-old Silbert Willis, otherwise called ‘Black Apple’, a construction
worker of Rainford Road, Kingston 11 has been charged by the St. Andrew South Police with
Murder.
The charges were laid against Willis in relation to an incident in his community on Wednesday,
April 15 in which he allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old man, killing him.
He was arrested and subsequently charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of
Public Prosecutions.
His court date is being arranged.
