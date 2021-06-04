Black A Lion Releases “Real Rasta Man” Single

Reggae recording artiste Black A Lion has released his debut single, “Real Rasta Man.” Produced by King N8tion,, the track was officially released on January 7, 2021.

“The track is about being a real, true Rasta in everything that you do, anything you do must be authentic,” the artiste explained. Since its release, the reviews have been favourable.

The feedback for this song has been great so far. I’m getting nice comments on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter so I’m expecting it to go far,” he highlighted. The song will soon be graced with an accompanying music video, which is being done by King N8tion and is expected to be great.

“The team I’m working with, they’ve done everything for the video – filming, editing, all of that is done already so it should be out on the street by the end of the month,” the artiste revealed.

Hailing from 7 Miles in Bull Bay, Black A Lion is an artiste who has been in music for a long time, as far back as the 90s. However, after many decades of hard work, honing his craft and fine tuning his sound, he has finally released his first single, with many more to come.

“As an artiste, I wanted to do Rasta music that’s catchy, true Rasta tunes that everyone near and far can sing,” he expressed.

After many years of reaching out to various producers, the artiste finally made a connection with King N8tion, where he is currently signed. With “Real Rasta Man” performing well locally, as well as new music currently on the horizon, expect to see more from Black A Lion in the near future.

“Real Rasta Man” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.