‘BK’ Murdered in St James

The Freeport police in St James have launched a manhunt for a man who reportedly shot another man to death along Queens Drive in Montego Bay, on Sunday, March 19.
The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Dave Roye, otherwise called ‘BK’ maintainance worker also of Queens Drive.
Reports are that about 3:15pm, Roye and the accused man had a physical confrontation where he reportedly used a machete to inflicted a chop wound to him.
The suspect left the scene and later returned with a handgun which he use to shoot Roye to his upper body, before fleeing the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Roye who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.