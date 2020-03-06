Billy Porter may launch his own fabulous fashion line

Billy Porter is a bona fide fashion darling — and soon, he might share his style sensibilities with the world.

The “Pose” star, 50, is considering launching his very own clothing brand. “I’m working on figuring out what a fashion line would look like,” Porter told People. “I’m not sure if it will be clothing or accessories. I’m not sure, but it’s on my brain.”

If Porter does capitalize on his red carpet moments by launching his own label, he’ll be in good company. Tons of other celebrities — including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and more — have their own successful fashion lines. Porter’s, however, would surely stand out and defy gender norms.

Some of the star’s most memorable looks include the iconic velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano he wore to the 2019 Oscars, and the mechanized crystal-covered hat he modeled at the 2020 Grammys, which was operated via remote control by Porter’s stylist.

No doubt Porter’s Met Gala 2020 look will be one to remember this coming May.

