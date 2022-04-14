Billions Invested To Deal With COVID-19 Impact On Education

Billions Invested To Deal With COVID-19 Impact On Education
Billions Invested To Deal With COVID-19 Impact On Education

The Government has invested more than $1.8 billion to militate against learning loss across the education sector.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 12).

“This figure does not include our continued support of online/media platforms and educational resources, which is $1.2 billion at the primary level and $1 billion at the secondary level,” she stated.

“We know that it is not enough for schools simply to reopen their doors at what appears to be the end of COVID-19. Students will need tailored and sustained support to help them readjust and catch up after the pandemic,” she added.

In this regard, the Ministry continues to benefit from the support of international partners such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in its efforts to provide quality education through technology and capacity building of teachers.

Mrs. Williams said UNICEF is supporting literacy and numeracy development through increased student access to learning resources, while UNESCO has provided training and the sharing of lessons learned from addressing the COVID pandemic in various jurisdictions.

“They have also facilitated several workshops to improve the use of technology in teaching. We want to thank the Inter-American Development Bank [IDB] and the World Bank, as well, for their technical and financial support in many areas, specifically in helping us with platforms and analysis for the vast amount of data generated in the education sector,” she stated.

The IDB will also be working with the Ministry to digitise its learning resources as well.

WRITTEN BY: LATONYA LINTON
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com