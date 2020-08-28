Billie Eilish, Barbra Streisand items to be auctioned for COVID-19 charity

Julien’s Auctions has announced an exclusive charity auction for MusiCares’ Covid-19 relief fund. The collection at auction on Sept. 9 will include a wide range of items from notable musicians and celebrities, with proceeds going toward struggling artists and crew members in the music community.

Auction highlights include an animal print caftan worn by Barbra Streisand in her role as Roz Focker in the film “Meet the Fockers”; a Gucci metallic blue tracksuit with blue, white and red stripes, owned and worn by Elton John; a Fender California Coast black ukulele with yellow abstract pattern signed by Billie Eilish; and a Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift.

There will also an original painting by Chrissie Hynde of Brian Eno playing an Omnichord; John Stamos’ black leather jacket, worn in “Full House”; a white leather Prada handbag signed by Nicole Kidman; Billy Idol’s leather jacket and handwritten lyrics to “Trouble with the Sweet Stuff”; Bono’s handwritten and signed lyrics to “Love Is Bigger than Anything in its Way”; and Cher’s black and silver jacket encrusted with crystals and stones. More guitars include those signed by Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, Billy Gibbons, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts and more.

The auction will be held in-person on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time at the Julien’s Auctions location in Beverly Hills. The auction house is requesting that all attendees RSVP for appointment due to social-distancing measures.

Source: Page Six