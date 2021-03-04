Billboard Charts Will Now Include Facebook Music Video Streams

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Billboard has announced that its Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100, and Billboard Global 200 charts will now factor in streams of officially licensed music videos on Facebook.

The changes will go into effect March 27, and retroactively count streams from March 12-18.

Facebook added officially licensed music videos to its platform on August 1, 2020.

Billboard writes that all other charts that incorporate streaming data will factor in these streams.

Facebook’s user-generated content will be excluded from Billboard’s tallies. According to Billboard, “Facebook video plays are categorized as ad-supported on-demand streams and represent U.S.-based activity only.”

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....