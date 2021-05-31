Bill Gates-Melinda divorce: BIG twist in split of billionaire couple – Details here

Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone shocked when they announced their decision to split after remaining together for 27 years. When Bill Gates and Melinda took to Twitter to announce their separation they made ot clear that the split will not affect their USD 50 billion Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

But, about three weeks later, it has been learnt that some major changes will take place at one of the world’s most powerful philanthropic organizations, reported Bloomberg.

Mark Suzman, the Gates Foundation’s chief executive officer, recently told employees at the organisation hat he’s in talks to strengthen “the long-term sustainability and stability of the foundation.”

“I’m actively discussing with Bill and Melinda steps they and Warren might take,” Suzman said in a statement Thursday, referring to billionaire Warren Buffett, who is one of the members of the Gates foundation’s board. According to Suzman, no decisions have been made, but added that Bill and Melinda have “reaffirmed their commitment to the foundation and continue to work together on behalf of our mission.” This seems to one more twist in the increasingly acrimonious split between Bill and Melinda Gates. Since the divorce announcement, several reports have surfaced claiming that Bill Gates had an extramarital affair and he also had romantic liasions with female employees at Microsoft.

https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-bill-gates-melinda-gates-divorce-big-twist-in-split-of-billionaire-couple-gates-foundation-2892562