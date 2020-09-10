Bike pillion killed in crash

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A man who was a pillion on a motorcycle died as a result of a
collision between the bike and a car along the Adelphi main road in St
James, on Monday, September 7.
Dead is 21-year-old Shamar Griffiths, of Canaan in the parish.

The police report that about 5:45 p m, Griffiths was travelling as the
pillion on a motorcycle, towards the directions of Wakefield from
Adelphi.
On reaching a section of the roadway, the driver lost control of the
motorcycle and crashed into a grey Nissan Caravan motor car.
Griffiths and the motorcycle driver sustained injuries and were rushed
to the Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The
motorcyclist was admitted.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....