Bike pillion killed in crash

A man who was a pillion on a motorcycle died as a result of a

collision between the bike and a car along the Adelphi main road in St

James, on Monday, September 7.

Dead is 21-year-old Shamar Griffiths, of Canaan in the parish.

The police report that about 5:45 p m, Griffiths was travelling as the

pillion on a motorcycle, towards the directions of Wakefield from

Adelphi.

On reaching a section of the roadway, the driver lost control of the

motorcycle and crashed into a grey Nissan Caravan motor car.

Griffiths and the motorcycle driver sustained injuries and were rushed

to the Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The

motorcyclist was admitted.