Bike pillion killed in crash

A man who was a pillion on a motorcycle died as a result of a
collision between the bike and a car along the Adelphi main road in St
James, on Monday, September 7.
Dead is 21-year-old Shamar Griffiths, of Canaan in the parish.
The police report that about 5:45 p m, Griffiths was travelling as the
pillion on a motorcycle, towards the directions of Wakefield from
Adelphi.
On reaching a section of the roadway, the driver lost control of the
motorcycle and crashed into a grey Nissan Caravan motor car.
Griffiths and the motorcycle driver sustained injuries and were rushed
to the Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The
motorcyclist was admitted.