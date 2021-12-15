Bike accident on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard

A man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in critical condition after he was knocked off his motorcycle while riding along the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, St. James, on Monday afternoon (December 13).

Mckoy’s News understand that the driver of a White Nissan Note motorcar was attempting to exit a lane on the roadway when it is alleged that another motorist stopped to allow him to passage. It was while the driver was exiting the lane the rider of the Cobra motorcycle overtook a line of traffic and then collided with the Nissan motorcar.

He was flung from his motorcycle where he sustained some injuries. The man, however, was subsequently taken to the hospital .

The incident caused a pileup of traffic along the roadway as motorists and passersby tried to get a glimpse of the scene. However, police personnel were soon on the scene to ease the gridlock.

The investigations continues.

Police personnel are seen investigating an accident along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, St. James, on Monday (December 13).

Alan Lewin – News Reporter