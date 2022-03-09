Biggs Murdered in Clarendon

The Clarendon police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man at his home in Kemp Hill, Clarendon, on Tuesday, March 8.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Sandrey Sharrier, otherwise called ‘Biggs’, of Kemp Hill.

Reports from the Lionel Town police are that about 1:00 am, residents alerted the police after gunshots were heard coming from the directions of Sharrier ‘s home.

A search was made in the area about 6:30 am, and Sharrier’s body was found outside his house with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

