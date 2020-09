Big wins in PNP fall Several PNP well known names have suffered shocking defeat at the hands of JLP Candidates. Among the most shocking loss is that of Wykeham McNeill in Western Westmoreland. That parish also saw losses for Dwayne Vaz (Central) and Luther Buchanan. Other major losses suffered by the PNP include Dr Dayton Campbell in North West St Ann, and Fenton Ferguson in St Thomas Eastern. At the time of writing it seemed also that Peter Bunting would lose his seat in Central Manchester.