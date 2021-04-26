Big Feet Records Teams up with Turbulence on New Project

Big Feet Records has teamed up with recording artiste Turbulence on a brand new project titled “Season To Season.” Slated for release on April 23, this is the first collaboration between the artiste and label.

“Turbulence has a no nonsense approach to writing music. He is infinitely experienced at the craft of songwriting. He immediately matches his words to my music and the marriage of sounds begins,” producer Josh Harris highlighted. With the synergy at work and a good team in place, the track was composed in no time.

“This song happened very quickly, with pieces falling quickly into place. I’m fortunate to work with fine producers who bring out the best on the material,” the producer added.

Turbulence expressed his contentment with working alongside Big Feet Records. He expressed, “It was tremendous working with the producer because he was very professional and I would definitely work with them again.”

Based in the USA, Big Feet Records has been around for just about one year and has already blazed an impressive path in the music industry.

“I create music in my home studio in Northern California. The music is recorded layer by layer over a period of time. After finishing a riddim, we begin deciding on the artist to pursue,” the producer explained. The label has worked with many high profile Jamaican acts such as The Silvertones, Little John, Natty King, Lutan Fyah, Junior Kelly, Pressure and Pam Hall, with whom they recently released a single called “Every Foot Every Mile.”

“I have loved Reggae and all things Jamaican since I was young. I’m older now and can now afford to make my own record label and music,” the producer revealed.

On the horizon are even more collaborations, with artistes such as Jah Mason, Vershon, Duane Stephenson and Norris Man.

“We have quite a few new projects in the works so you can check us out at bigfeetrecords.com for more,” Harris stated.

“Season To Season” will be made available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.