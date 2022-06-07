Big Clean-Up For Fisherman’s Beach On World Oceans Day

WPM Waste Management Limited is partnering with several stakeholders to clean the Montego Bay Fisherman’s Beach on Wednesday (June 8), which is being observed as World Oceans Day.

WPM’s Customer Relations Officer, Sharnon Williams, told JIS News that the clean-up exercise will culminate the agency’s observance of World Environment Week, from June 1 to 8.

She said the slated activities include the removal of old boats and other bulky waste that harbour mosquitoes.

“We will also be cleaning the beach … and showing users, including the fisher-folk, how to do composting, [that is] how to use their bio-degradable materials and turn them into fertiliser which is valuable,” Ms. Williams informed.

“Additionally, we will be having students painting murals on the two big walls at the front and we will also have a lunch hour concert [featuring] some Montego Bay’s up and coming artistes,” she stated.

Participants will be taken on boat tours and will have the opportunity to vie for bragging rights in cook-offs and other competitions.

Ms. Williams said the day’s highlight will be the installation of a recycle bin at the beach complex, where significant quantities of plastic containers are discarded.

“We are partnering with Recycling Partners of Jamaica who will be providing a large container which will facilitate garbage separation. From thereon, they will collect the plastics from that location,” she explained

Stakeholders across the tourism, marine and education sectors will join forces with WPM and its partners.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is also expected to participate in Wednesday’s activities.