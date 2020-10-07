Big Back-to-School Treat by Church

The Power of Praise Deliverance Temple located at Humber Avenue in Montego Bay, St James, staged its annual back-to-school treat for the children of the Temple and of the surrounding community, recently. The children were also presented with gifts for their outstanding performances and for their consistency in their studies.

The children received shoes, bags, books, shoes, pencils, and sharpeners. In addition to getting school supplies, they also received ice cream and cake. Minister Theresa Earle and Pastor Shelly Ann Sanders cut the cake to mark the beginning of the back-to-school treat. “I am thankful for this treat, I hope it can be an annual one, we appreciated the shoes and the bag, this little help can go a far way with the COVID Pandemic and money is so hard to come by,” said Jerome Williams one of the recipients. Many said this is one of the biggest back-to-school church treats since 2020.