Big-3 at Netball Coaching Seminar before World Cup Qualifier

Forty-four netball coaches turned up for the two-day Americas Netball coaching seminar at UWI Mona Campus (Thursday and Friday) under the tutelage of three of netball’s best coaches. The big-three coaches were led by Jill McIntsosh – former national coach of Australia and Jamaica and member of World Netball Coaching panel; Sue Hawkins – national coach of New Zealand and Rob Wright out of Australia.
Thirty of the coaches are Jamaicans while the other fourteen are drawn from other countries the Americas Region.
McIntosh said that staging the seminar was very good for the region and will redound to it growth and development of the sport. “We have coaches who will be participating in the qualifier and other coaches as well as about thirty coaches from Jamaica. We are trying to upkill them in all the different skills of netball and finding different ways to keep their minds open. We are covering shooting, the mid court and centre passes and some specific centre pass attack, some specific centre pass defence, feeding – how they feed. We are covering defending, all the principles on defending.”
She said that “the coaches have been great. They gave been interactive. They have gone out and participated. The questioning has been good and we have got lots of talk and chatter and its around about what they see and how they can change it and how they can progress it so the chatter is good.”
McIntosh also said “my observation of the region is that they have wonderful athletes so we need to up-skill the coaches to show them many ways of doing the same thing, and from a purely Jamaica perspective I have seen the girls grow and what I saw at the Commonwealth games, I was so heartened and pleased, they did such an amazing job.”