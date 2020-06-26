Bieber Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Users Who Accused Him of Assault

Pop Sensation Justin Bieber has filed a $20M lawsuit against two Twitter users for defamation for alleging that he sexually assaulted them.

Bieber says those accusations are false and are an attempt to impugn his character.

Bieber is suing two social media users known as “Danielle” and “Kadi,” who he says have anonymously and “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations” that the pop singer engaged in sexual assault.

According to his 47-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Bieber says that he can prove that the times and locations of the alleged assaults are “provable fabricated” and that the “accusations are factually impossible.”

Bieber’s attorney also states they are also considering the fact that the accusers “Danielle” and “Kadi” may in fact be the same person using two accounts.

Court documents say “Bieber will not stand idly by while Defendants attempt to get attention and fame for themselves, by recklessly spreading malicious lies that he engaged in egregious criminal conduct by assaulting Defendants, and Bieber is, therefore, bringing this defamation/libel action to clear his name and to set the record straight.”

The singer’s legal team say they do not know the true names of the users but only that “Danielle” uses the Twitter handle @danielleglvn and “Kadi” uses the Twitter handle @ItsnotKadi. “Danielle” posted a lengthy story on June 20th titled “My name is Danielle. On March 9, 2014, I was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber.”

Bieber’s attorneys say they can definitively prove that all the accusations against him are untrue.