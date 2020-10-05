Biden Campaign Enlists Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris for ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped Ludacris, Monica, Jermaine Dupri and Jeezy to record “Get Out The Vote” ads focusing on Black voters in battleground states.

“It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home,” Dupri said. “There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period.”

The 60-second ads will run on radio and on digital in key battleground states, with the talent imploring listeners or viewers to vote.

“If you’ve been out marching in these streets, exercise your rights. You now need to exercise your right to vote,” Ludacris says in one of the ads.

At the same time the campaign has also been expanding its “Shop Talk” discussion series, which aims to address the challenges facing Black men across the country. Panelists have included Dupri, actor Terrence J and Don Cheadle, among others.