Biden Campaign Enlists Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris for ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped Ludacris, Monica, Jermaine Dupri and Jeezy to record “Get Out The Vote” ads focusing on Black voters in battleground states.

“It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home,” Dupri said. “There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period.”

The 60-second ads will run on radio and on digital in key battleground states, with the talent imploring listeners or viewers to vote.

“If you’ve been out marching in these streets, exercise your rights. You now need to exercise your right to vote,” Ludacris says in one of the ads.

At the same time the campaign has also been expanding its “Shop Talk” discussion series, which aims to address the challenges facing Black men across the country. Panelists have included Dupri, actor Terrence J and Don Cheadle, among others.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....