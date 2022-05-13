Bid Evaluation Under Way For Phase Two Of Greater Bernard Lodge Development

The bid evaluation process is now under way for Phase Two of the Greater Bernard Lodge Development.

Making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 11, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, said the tender for the Greater Bernard Lodge Development – Phase II (residential), was launched on December 8, 2021.

He said bid submission deadline was March 1, 2022, adding that 13 proposals were received from five entities, and the bid evaluation process is now under way.

“The identification and approval of recommended preferred bidders and commercial close is expected by the end of June 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development – Phase One, sale agreements for three residential blocks were finalised and a 10 per cent deposit was paid.

He pointed out that sale proceeds amount to $648 million, with proposed investments at $8.9 billion.

Under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development (Phase One), sale agreements for two Light Industrial blocks were finalised and 10 per cent deposit paid.

“Sale proceeds amount to $720 million with proposed investments at $10.3 billion,” he noted.

The Minister said the Greater Bernard Lodge Development (Phase One) anticipates 800 jobs annually during construction.

Under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development, which spans a total of 5,397.02 acres, housing and agriculture will be equally prioritised, with 15,000 to 16,000 housing solutions programmed for construction and approximately 1,300 acres of land reserved for small and medium-sized farmers.

The development will also see the improvement of several areas of infrastructure, including the provision of potable water, sewerage, waste management, drainage, road rehabilitation in Greater Portmore, aquifer protection, and regularisation of agricultural lots.