Beyoncé’s BET speech: ‘Vote like our life depends on it’

Beyonce joined the ranks of activists like Muhammad Ali and Harry Belafonte on Sunday when the 2020 BET Awards honoured her with the BET Humanitarian Award during its socially distanced broadcast.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared during the broadcast to present the honour to her pal Queen Bey.

The Grammy-winning singer’s BeyGood Foundation works toward a variety of causes, from awarding scholarships to providing free COVID-19 tests to getting clean water to the landlocked country of Burundi in Africa.

Previous honorees include Muhammad Ali, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Danny Glover, Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington, Harry Belafonte, Don Cheadle, Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys and Wyclef Jean, John Legend and many others.

Despite the pandemic, the summer is a busy one for Queen Bey.

On July 31, Beyonce will release the Black Is King visual album on Disney Plus, which draws upon music from The Lion King live action remake to show “the voyages of Black families, throughout time” and tell the story of “a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity”.