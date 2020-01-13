Beyonce releases insane images of her new Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me, Beyonce said in a statement, “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries we share a philosophy that puts creative growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven dynamic leader.”

The Queen originally co-founded Ivy park with Philip Green owner of Topshop in 2016 however, she bailed and acquired full control of Ivy Park after Philip Green was accused of racist and sexual harassment allegations to which Philip denies.

Carry On…Beyonce is now a creative partner at Adidas and work s with the company to create a line geared towards athletes, creatives and future leaders.