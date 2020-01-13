Beyonce releases insane images of her new Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Beyonce once again reminds us of why she is the Queen of all Bs. The Mogul, superstar, actress, producer, and singer is at it again. She has been trending and making headlines ever since she released super sexy images of her new Adidas /Ivy Park collaboration set to be launched on January 18th, 2020.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me, Beyonce said in a statement, “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries we share a philosophy that puts creative growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven dynamic leader.”
The Queen originally co-founded Ivy park with Philip Green owner of Topshop in 2016 however, she bailed and acquired full control of Ivy Park after Philip Green was accused of racist and sexual harassment allegations to which Philip denies.
Carry On…Beyonce is now a creative partner at Adidas and works with the company to create a line geared towards athletes, creatives and future leaders.
In the meantime, her fans are loving the view as she stunts on a pimped-out bicycle showing off her riding skills in true Queen B fashion.
By: Maliaka Bryce

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Budukusu Shows Homeage
Budukusu Shows Homeage
Dear Mckoy: Pregnant For My Husband’S Nephew
Dear Mckoy: Pregnant For My Husband’S Nephew
Confession: Depressed Since My Boyfriend Left Me
Confession: Depressed Since My Boyfriend Left Me
Queen agrees ‘transition’ for Harry and Meghan
Queen agrees ‘transition’ for Harry and Meghan
Beyonce releases insane images of her new Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration
Beyonce releases insane images of her new Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration
One person killed, 8 person injured in Puerto Rico 6.4 mg earthquake
One person killed, 8 person injured in Puerto Rico 6.4 mg earthquake
Koffee to perform at Coachella and Super Bowl 2020
Koffee to perform at Coachella and Super Bowl 2020
New Reggae Month App – Positions Jamaica as Reggae Mecca of the World
New Reggae Month App – Positions Jamaica as Reggae Mecca of the World
Over 1.5 Million Cruise Passenger Arrivals In 2019
Over 1.5 Million Cruise Passenger Arrivals In 2019

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....