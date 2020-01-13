Beyonce once again reminds us of why she is the Queen of all Bs. The Mogul, superstar, actress, producer, and singer is at it again. She has been trending and making headlines ever since she released super sexy images of her new Adidas /Ivy Park collaboration set to be launched on January 18th, 2020.
Beyonce releases insane images of her new Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration
