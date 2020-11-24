Beyonce leads the Grammy pack; No mention of The Weeknd!

Beyoncé leads the contenders for the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine, an unexpectedly high profile, given that the superstar didn’t even release a new album during the eligibility period.

Her wealth of nods is followed by six apiece for Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa.

Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame, was close behind that grouping with five nominations for her solo debut.

Earning four each were returning Grammy queen Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, jazz pianist John Beasley and classical producer David Frost.

Anyone looking for The Weeknd’s name amid that pack, or lesser rewarded runners-up, need look no further.

Despite being widely predicted to dominate the nominations for the 63rd annual Grammys, the pop-R&B superstar’s “Blinding Lights” single and “After Hours” album racked up zero mentions, in what is sure to go down as one of the most shocking complete shutouts in modern Grammy history.