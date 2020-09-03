Beyoncé gifts Katy Perry stunning flowers to celebrate daughter Daisy Dove

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, last week, and were met with congratulations from fans and industry peers alike.

We can now add Beyoncé to that list.

The “Black is King” director, 38, sent a stunning flower arrangement to the “Smile” singer, 35, Tuesday, with Perry sharing a photo of the gorgeous bouquet on her Instagram story.

Flowers sent to Katy Perry from fellow songstress Beyoncé
Flowers sent to Katy Perry from fellow songstress BeyoncéKaty Perry Instagram

“Ily @beyonce,” she wrote alongside the pic.

Bey also sent Perry a sweet card, reading, “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé.”

Perry and Bloom, 43, announced their daughter’s birth on social media Thursday, Aug. 27, posting identical black-and-white snaps of them holding their daughter’s hand. Soon after, Justin Theroux, Millie Bobby Brown and Josh Brolin were among the crowd sending the betrothed couple well-wishes.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the stars, who are both UNICEF goodwill ambassadors, said in a statement to the organization.

This is Perry’s first child and Bloom’s second. He and ex-wife Miranda Kerr share 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher. Perry, who has been engaged to Bloom since last February, was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010-2012.

 

Source: Page Six

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....