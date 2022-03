Berhan Murdered in Manchester

Twenty-nine-year-old Berhan Thompson of Silent Hill, Manchester, was shot and killed in his community on the weekend.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 9:00 am, Thompson was standing along the roadway when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Thompson’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, he was rushed to the Mandeville hospital, where he was pronounced dead.