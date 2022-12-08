Bentley Still Fixing Shoes in Lucea

Bentley Still Fixing Shoes: For many years now, Bentley Walker has made a living as a shoemaker in the parish of Hanover.

It is an occupation and skill he first learned from his late father Asthon Walker and now the son has honed his craft to the point of repairing hundreds of shoes for people across two generations.

“I have no regret being a shoemaker, I just love shoemaking trade, as it is what puts food on my table for me and my family,” said Bently, who is also known as ‘Earle’.

He stated that most of his customers are mainly school children who visit his place of business daily to get their shoes repaired.

“If it’s even a little glue to their shoes they come here to me to get them fix, and I have no problem with that, Bentley noted.

Bently can be seen at his business place from as early as 10:00 a.m. to as late as 8:00 p.m. He intends to pass on what he has learned to the next generation of shoemakers.
