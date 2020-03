Jamaica News: Investigators have slapped a St Ann man with charges in relation to a double murder of two men in the parish earlier this month.

The man, 25-year-old Tevin Bent, is charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Bent, alias ‘Stormy’, is of Steer Town, St Ann.

He was charged following the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Alex Williams and 18-year-old Garfield Cunningham at their home in Roaring River, also in Steer Town, on Saturday, March 14.

It is being reported that at about 8.10 pm, Williams and Cunningham were at home when a man entered the dwelling and opened fire, hitting both men.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators commenced an intensive probe into the incident and arrested Bent on Monday, March 23.

He was pointed out on an identification parade on Friday, March 27, and was subsequently charged by the police.

He is expected to appear in the St Ann Parish Court later this week.