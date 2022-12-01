Belgium out of  World Cup; Morocco and Croatia Advance

Belgium out of World Cup: Belgium has been knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage. The Belgians had chance after chance to win as Croatia progressed at their expense with a goalless draw in Qatar. Morocco cruised past Canada to win the group.
The Belgians, who finished third in Russia four years ago and are ranked second in the world, have had a disappointing tournament with just one win and one goal in their three matches.
Morocco needed at least a draw to advance and it did more than that, taking the top spot thanks to a 2-1 win against Canada. Croatia, finalists in 2018, needed a draw to advance, and it did just that, knocking out Belgium, which needed a win.
The Moroccans, whose previous trip to the last 16 came in 1986, finished above 2018 finalists Croatia.
Belgians produced another lacklustre display against Croatia despite knowing victory was necessary to progress to the last 16.