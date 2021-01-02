Beenie Man slapped with charges following illegal party in November

Veteran entertainer Beenie Man has been slapped with charges after breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Noise Abatement Act.

This, in relation with an alleged illegal party in late November.

The entertainer, whose real name is Moses Davis, turned himself in to the Black River police in St Elizabeth on New Year’s Eve after a summons was issued by the cops earlier in the day.

The charges stem from an alleged illegal party held in the parish on November 29.

Beenie Man is scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on February 10 to answer to the charges.