Beenie Man, Singer J And Troublemekka Uplift Spirits With New Video, ‘Hands Up’: Watch

Veteran Dancehall musician Beenie Man has joined forces with Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall producer Troublemekka and recording artiste Singer J to create the inspirational single, “Hands Up”, in response to the global effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the midst of the chaos that has ensued in countries across the globe since the worldwide spread and devastation of COVID-19, many artistes have put pen to paper to mic to express feelings of hope, motivation, and even anxiety.

In Hands Up, Beenie and Singer J encourage listeners to remain positive and stay determined to persevere through this revolutionary period of widespread disease, lockdowns, quarantine, and economic decline.

The music video for the new single, which was released five days ago, showcases several aspects of life that have been affected by COVID-19 and serves as an ode to the strength of the Jamaican people, and mankind in general, to overcome adversity. The single is harmoniously combined by Singer J’s strong vocals, which also gave us the 2016 hit, “Can’t Stop Me Now”.

Hands Up, which has racked up over 77,000 views since its upload to YouTube, is expertly produced by renowned Dancehall producer Troublemekka of Troublemekka Music Studio in Olympic Gardens, who has previously worked with local and international Dancehall and Reggae artistes like Vybz Kartel, Chan Dizzy and Conkarah.

The release of this new single is well-timed and suited to uplift the spirits of Jamaican citizens, especially those in Portland, Clarendon and St. Catherine who have faced and are facing ongoing government-imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Dancehallmag