Beenie Man Shuts Up Critics Of White Dancer In Tekashi 6ix9ine Inspired Scene From Upcoming Music Video

The King of the Dancehall Beenie Man shared two photos, from his upcoming Inna the Middle video, that look suspiciously similar to scenes from a Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj music video.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Beenie dons a silver metallic jacket while the dancer he is posing with sports matching metallic boots along with multicolored hair. The scene is very familiar to the costumes designed for 69 and Minaj’s video for their song Trollz, which was released last month.

The Do You Want To Be That Guy singer also tagged celebrity designer Carl Williams, who goes under the moniker Karl Kani. Kani is noted for being one of the stalwarts that defined 90s Hip-Hop streetwear and still sets the trends in 2020.

Beenie’s silver bubble coat can be had for $350 from the designer’s collection.

Some fans though, got ahead of themselves when they called out Beenie Man for being out of touch, possibly referring to him using an apparently white or ‘light-skinned’ dancer in light of the recent movements in the world against racism and colorism.

Music brand @kayafest commented under the photo “out of touch with the times and reality is just a thing now? Or maybe it’s the delusion you have to make light of things, it’s time for these things not to make money, then people will pay attention to what they are creating.”

Others defended Beenie Man with one fan saying, “the man has literally 2 other post with brown skin women kmt.”

Some others called out those who had a problem with skin portrayals from the artiste’s upcoming video. @Kimberly0428 commented, “all these post as to why Beenie Man didn’t use a darker skinned girl just shows how much darker skinned girls do not like their skin colour. Why should it matter if he use white, black or brown? Prejudice I say. Unnu go get therapy. Beenie man said he posted black girls and don’t get any reaction from unnu until he posted a light skinned girl.”

Meanwhile, Beenie Man replied that he “will never leave my QUEENS OUT OF ANYTHING I DO,” as many others started to criticize what they thought was his choice of using what appears to be a foreign dancer instead of one of the many popular and talented dancers on the island.

Beenie later shared more behind the scenes photos and a clip from the video shoot, which was directed by @cinemagodsja, that showed he was a man of his word.

The clip, which was captioned “ALL QUEENS”, also reveals Inna The Middle might be popular in the clubs when they eventually reopen.

“The king didn’t have to justify himself to ya’ll and post the same clip again, all ya’ll complainers had to was look for hes previous post yourselves before writing your negative comment,” said one fan on Beenie’s follow-up post.

While another added, “Look at all this melanin and people choose to complain about the one light skin. Big up the doc and all the beautiful black women.”

Source: Dancehallmag