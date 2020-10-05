Beenie Man shares his thoughts on D’Angel’s OnlyFans

Jamaica News: Dancehall Artiste Beenie Man has shared his opinion on D’angel joining the OnlyFans platform.

During a recent interview, Beenie Man who shares son, Marco Dean with the D’Angel, said she should have considered their teen son before joining the subscription-based platform.

“I can’t tell her fi think bout har yute. She supposed to do that as a mother,” Beenie Man said in the recent interview on the ‘Teach Dem’ YouTube channel.

He said that he spoke to D’Angel about the decision to post content on the adult-oriented subscription-only platform, and she insisted that she had to do it.

“She never haffi do dat, but she did,” Beenie Man said.

When asked if he isn’t worried that Marco Dean would be teased by his classmates, Beenie Man said: “Marco Dean go Hillel High.”

According to the entertainer, the ‘uptown’ kids will not harass the youngster based on the culture of the school.

Launched in 2016, OnlyFans is unlike other apps like Instagram and Snapchat, because it allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their content.

D’Angel joined the platform in June.