Beenie Man says he was Never Arrested in Ghana

Dancehall artist Beenie Man is refuting claims he was arrested in Ghana.

News surfaced yesterday (Mon) that the deejay was detained in Ghana for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

According to the Ghanaweekend.com, Beenie Man upon his arrival in Ghana on December 19, tested positive for coronavirus and failed to quarantine as required, hence his arrest.

In a tweet posted on his official timeline last night, the “Girls Dem Sugar” deejay dismissed reports of having contracted the virus, but failed to address the issue of his arrest.

“Mi confuse yf Woozy faceWoozy faceWoozy face. #Update to my fans who are genuinely reaching out. I have no Covid, never caught covid before, tested NEGATIVE for Covid. Been travelling for the past 6 months Covid free. Fully vaccinated. I guess someone wants me to have Covid. Uno weird yf. “

Beenie Man has been in Ghana since last week for Stonebwoy’s Bhim concert held on December 22.