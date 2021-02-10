Beenie Man pleads not guilty to hosting illegal event

Beenie Man has pleaded not guilty o charges that he breached the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement Actin the St. Elizabeth Parish Court this morning.

Beenie Man, whose real name is Moses Davis, was slapped with the two charges in connection to an alleged illegal party in the Shrewsbury district, in the St. Elizabeth parish on November 29.

The police turned up at the party, dispersed the crowd, and Beenie was warned for prosecution.

Subsequently, the veteran entertainer reportedly promoted another event which grabbed the attention of the Police. He was charged for breaching protocols.

The Deejay’s trial is set to begin on April 19.