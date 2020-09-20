Beenie Man NOT in Police Custody

The Jamaica Constabulary Force -JCF- is refuting claims that veteran dancehall Star Beenie Man has been arrested for breaching the protocols implemented by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Artiste held a gathering last night, in honour of his mother who passed away earlier this month. The gathering had however exceeded the limit allowed under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Several social media posts have stated that the Grammy award-winning entertainer has been charged.

However, According to Senior Superintendent of Police, SSP Stephanie Lindsay who heads the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Been Man was not taken into custody.

SPP Lindsay explained that he was instructed to close off the event, which he complied. She said there was no need to arrest him.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced that public gatherings were reduced to 15 persons, down from 20.

There’s also an island-wide curfew now in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This, in keeping with stricter enforcement of the measures due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases which is now spreading at the community transmission level.