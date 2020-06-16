Beenie Man Gives Back to Craig Town

Veteran dancehall artiste, Beenie Man, through his foundation, donated scores of care packages to his home community of Craig Town at the weekend.

Beenie Man credits Craig Town as his home where he honed his skills and developed long-lasting friends which he refers to as his family.

According to Beenie Man, returning to the community was an emotional journey.

The veteran dancehall act was joined by his daughters who assisted him in handing out packages as well as bonding with members of the community.

This is the second such activation for the Beenie Man Foundation which a week ago distributed care packages in the Waterhouse community.

