Beenie Man Drops New Single ‘Do You Want To Be That Guy’: Listen

Still riding the high waves from his Verzuz battle with the iconic Bounty Killer, dancehall legend ‘The Doctor’ Beenie Man now has a new track.

Do You Want To Be That Guy is his new single and just in case you’ve been living under a rock, it’s his infamous catchphrase from that night in history, Saturday, May 23rd when he and the Warlord went head to head in what has become the most popular Verzuz battle of all time.

During Round-12 of the live-streamed performance and with almost 500,000 viewers watching, two oblivious police officers entered the studio in assumed attempts to halt the show due to breaches of the mandated COVID-19 curfew orders. Once the two contenders became privy of what was happening, Bounty stepped off-camera, while Beenie (still in battle-mode) stood up to the officers.

After letting the cops know they were streaming live, Beenie proceeded to ask one of the men, several times actually, “Do you want to be that guy?” meaning the person who would be held responsible for ending the show.

The battle continued of course and the two dancehall titans went on to deliver a stellar presentation, however, Beenie’s gutsy statements to the officers resonated with everyone, ultimately fashioning the Girls Dem Sugar deejay as the local hero.

The days that followed would sprout tweets and funny memes of the deejay’s fabled words. Later on, news of a T-shirt collection dubbed ‘Verzuz Merch’ emerged from Beenie’s camp, showcasing tees logoed ‘Do you want to be that guy?’ among others for retail. This along with a preview of an upcoming single from the man himself via Instagram kept fans on their toes.

The new single Do You Want To Be That Guy sure sounds like a hit. The official audio was launched on YouTube Wednesday, June 3rd with the former King of Dancehall delivering a medley of quick lyrical-spitting and high pitch singing.

The single is a witty summary of the events of that night; the intro starts with his invitation from Verzuz then quickly recaps breaking the Internet “like how Bolt bruk the worl record.”

Beenie then says he doesn’t know who called the officers, but…

“Right there infront di worl eyes, here come these two police guys, dem intention neva dat wise. Suh mi ask, Do you wanna be dat guy? Fi stop dancehall from rising high ….fi stop the Jamaican flag from fly,” he choruses throughout the track.

Other areas of the song say he wants his wings back so that he can fly, this perhaps in regards to the recent calls for his U.S. visa to be returned since attaining such an overwhelming reception from fans across the globe.

A few special mentions of Bounty Killer here and there, a reminder to everyone just how long he’s been in the business, “from 45 to cassette, LP, to compact disc, from 92 to 2020 … mi a do it from the 70’s when the sound system a di music,” he continues.

Listen to more of the verses in the full version of Beenie’s new single Do you Want To Be That Guy here –

Source: Dancehallmag