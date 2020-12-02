Beenie Man delays Album Release

Veteran Dancehall Entertainer Beenie Man has delayed the release of his latest album.

The artiste has made several changes to the release date of the album, titled Simma, due to unexpected challenges.
Beenie Man shared with fans of social media that the album will be released when he is better mentally and emotionally.
Over the last few months, the music icon lost his mother, while son Moses Jr was hospitalised for complications with sickle cell disease.
Beenie Man revealed that he too suffers from the disease.

